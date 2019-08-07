As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Boosted Stake; J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Boosted Stake by $5.73 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 49,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.57M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in J.M. Smucker Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 850,573 shares traded or 1.46% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Will Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business, Including Potential Sale; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 74,757 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 72,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.42. About 777,760 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 0.34% or 21,385 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 0.11% or 1,730 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Farmers Merchants Inc holds 0.8% or 62,375 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.21% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors Inc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Benin Management has 0.21% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Halsey Assoc Ct invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.58% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stoneridge Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,319 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 54 shares. Middleton & Ma invested in 0.14% or 4,679 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 23,935 shares to 64,684 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,990 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc. by 16,875 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $170.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 185,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).