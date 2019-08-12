As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Share Price Rose While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Trimmed by $29.61 Million Its Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39 million, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 1.06 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 80.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24 million shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services reported 2,226 shares. Charter Trust has invested 0.47% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 23,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,335 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Middleton And Communications Inc Ma owns 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,679 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 8,925 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 696,883 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 115,866 shares. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Vanguard Inc owns 19.26 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.99 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine owns 2.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 33,500 shares. 22,907 are held by Tompkins. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Centurylink Inv invested in 1.03% or 17,927 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 68,422 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Com reported 5,369 shares. Philadelphia Co invested in 0.17% or 13,374 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc owns 4,243 shares. Td Asset Management owns 740,396 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 0.64% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.67M shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn Incorporated stated it has 1,481 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ghp Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,505 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.5% or 53,518 shares.

