As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Valuation Rose, Gam Holding Ag Cut Position; Huber Capital Management Has Raised Stake in At&T (T)

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 3,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 5,646 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 24,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 147,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 123,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 111,762 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 793,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,997 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 8,398 shares to 12,763 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).