As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Cut by $568,798 Its Stake; Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 878,094 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.32 million for 24.66 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares to 224,983 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,603 shares to 3,852 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,465 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

