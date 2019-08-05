As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $568,798; Garrison Financial Lifted Its Kimberly (KMB) Stake

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 1.01M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.22 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 72,235 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 6,149 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 0.04% or 3,275 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 19,600 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mufg Americas holds 0.11% or 20,224 shares. 75,880 are held by Sei Invests Co. 393 are held by Sageworth Trust. Freshford Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10.42% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 284,822 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 17,075 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has 6,735 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 138,959 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,613 shares. Sir Capital Management Lp holds 3.65% or 104,151 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 118,789 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares to 7,819 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,922 shares to 43,517 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,598 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,871 shares. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 1St Source Bancorp reported 24,537 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,998 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,406 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Huntington Fincl Bank owns 132,754 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 12 are held by Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 204,626 shares. 38,159 are held by Park National Corporation Oh. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 901,381 shares. 3,900 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 32,954 shares in its portfolio. S&T Bancorp Pa reported 18,902 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.08% or 695,669 shares.