As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Boosted Position; Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Has Trimmed Position in Blackrock (BLK) as Share Value Declined

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $225.7. About 195,179 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $412.29. About 278,058 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Research Update; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 29/05/2018 – BlackRock Steers Clear of Italy as Poor Liquidity Bedevils Bonds; 16/04/2018 – In contrast, BlackRock’s original parent company, Blackstone, oversees $434 billion; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Worries About China Trade Tensions as Asia Funds Brace; 23/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says get ready for rates to move even higher in the second half of the year; 29/05/2018 – Italy Faces a Potential Exit Referendum, Says BlackRock’s Rosenberg (Video); 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Sanguine About Opportunities for Equities and Earnings (Video); 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares to 12,457 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,605 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,727 shares to 337,258 shares, valued at $95.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV).