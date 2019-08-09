As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Increased Its Stake; Ejf Capital Increases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 88,156 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $230.94. About 566,275 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 21,386 shares. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 232,015 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 12,890 shares. Penn Cap Management reported 149,091 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Barclays Public Limited holds 15,455 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 715,453 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 209 shares. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,511 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 77,328 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 39,072 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 335 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 7,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark State Bank owns 0.06% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 33,156 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. 370 shares were bought by Michael Mark C, worth $12,323.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 139,640 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $56.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07M shares, and cut its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

