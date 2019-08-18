As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Boosted by $450,870 Its Position; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 22,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18M shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 95,922 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 23,982 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 4,679 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc reported 3,392 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1.28M are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Capital Innovations Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,985 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 32,755 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Communications accumulated 0.04% or 10,951 shares. 1,661 were reported by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Opus Inv stated it has 34,800 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Communication Limited Co stated it has 30 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 829,297 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,462 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Management Ltd stated it has 0.43% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp owns 245,834 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi has 2.54% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barometer Cap Mgmt Inc holds 40,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.72M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.36% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisory Network Ltd reported 6,509 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,906 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 527,613 shares. 16,315 are held by Northstar Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 73,029 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jennison Lc holds 2,125 shares. Moreover, Winslow Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).