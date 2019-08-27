As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Claar Advisors Has Raised Position by $1.90 Million; Duke Energy New (Call) (DUK) Share Price Declined While Regal Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $224.47. About 71,071 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (DUK) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 46,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 47,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.19. About 391,252 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 74,805 shares to 95,486 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

