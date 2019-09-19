As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose, Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Position; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 44,338 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72 million, down from 46,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $286.3. About 2.05 million shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 12,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 16,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $223.47. About 282,127 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.40 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sabal Tru reported 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kames Capital Pcl holds 0.83% or 135,555 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Tru Com invested in 0.22% or 1,117 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.04% or 48,288 shares. Park Avenue Lc reported 1,081 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 207 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0% or 401 shares. Bollard Gp Lc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.36% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). B Riley Wealth Management reported 937 shares stake. 160,962 are held by Btim Corp. Assetmark Inc accumulated 142 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 73,468 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn reported 234 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 298,503 shares to 336,783 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 92,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.29 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.