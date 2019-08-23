As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Water Island Capital Lifted by $980,590 Its Stake; Congress Asset Management Company Raised Its Repligen (RGEN) Stake

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 722,968 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 15,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 78,971 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 63,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.66. About 411,898 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares to 107,189 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 168,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,448 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Communications accumulated 0.65% or 643,159 shares. Assetmark reported 54 shares stake. 1,183 are owned by Lvm Cap Management Mi. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 0.8% stake. Carroll Assoc has 517 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company holds 0.17% or 200,377 shares in its portfolio. Savant invested in 1,551 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 11,990 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pennsylvania Trust Communication invested in 12,028 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3,913 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bragg Fincl reported 31,040 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,363 shares to 33,234 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 10,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).