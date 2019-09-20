As Air Prods Chems Com (APD) Shares Rose, Pggm Investments Lowered Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Wright Investors Service Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (APD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 48,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 48,472 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, down from 96,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Air Prods Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 832,154 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 9,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 51,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 20.34 million shares traded or 72.86% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H R Inc Com (NYSE:HRB) by 60,793 shares to 237,101 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 124,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.12M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.71 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

