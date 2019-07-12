As Air Prods & Che (APD) Stock Price Rose, Lazard Asset Management Boosted Its Position; Bkd Wealth Advisors Stake in Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Che (APD) by 177.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 22,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,533 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 12,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Che for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $227.76. About 741,310 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 221.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 30,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 42,155 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal owns 11,021 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 29,952 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 21 shares. Acg Wealth holds 5,142 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 45,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt LP reported 27,335 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Voya Mgmt Lc has 284,146 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 7,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors owns 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 8,593 shares. Schroder Group Incorporated reported 212,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 469,338 shares.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 45,808 shares to 9,109 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,623 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $387,913 activity. HIATT THOMAS had bought 2,100 shares worth $95,886 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $89,974 were sold by Steiner Jonathan P. $166,672 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares were sold by DE BATTY JILL A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Associates Incorporated invested in 3.04% or 48,940 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 15,400 shares. Martin Currie reported 1.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Crawford Inv Counsel has 3,620 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corp holds 33,673 shares. Claar Limited Liability holds 100,000 shares. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability has 2.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Signaturefd accumulated 1,050 shares. Cls Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 201,239 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has invested 0.56% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Albert D Mason has 9,914 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 7,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,139 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 378,744 shares to 724,702 shares, valued at $48.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 64,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heidrick & Stru (NASDAQ:HSII).

