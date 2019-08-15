As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Raised by $679,440 Its Holding; As Wabash Natl (WNC) Market Value Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped by $464,945 Its Stake

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $222.59. About 851,260 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 73.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 35,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% . The institutional investor held 84,432 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 48,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 440,775 shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WNC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 344 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 291,392 shares. D E Shaw And reported 126,354 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 74,110 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited holds 645,670 shares. American Int Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 41,261 shares. Hl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 159,379 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 20,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Us National Bank De invested in 1,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 24,414 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 54,634 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 7,700 shares to 191,272 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 18,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,943 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 25,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Com. 1,846 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca). Moreover, City Holding Com has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 125 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cypress Group reported 13,366 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com holds 31,333 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd reported 63,328 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,196 shares. Guardian Capital Lp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,744 were reported by Eqis. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability has 19,816 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 1.28M shares. Benin Mngmt holds 0.21% or 2,605 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has 50,128 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares to 5,261 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,457 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.