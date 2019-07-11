As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Claar Advisors Lifted Its Position; As Ventas (VTR) Stock Declined, Bruni J V & Company Lowered by $14.84 Million Its Stake

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 525,998 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $224.95. About 305,117 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas +1.8% as analyst is bullish on Colony Capital refinancing deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ventas Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for 2.700% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 6.38 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Lc. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 959,745 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,874 shares. Ww Investors invested in 2.46 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.12% or 9.06 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested in 5,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis holds 0% or 4,272 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Schroder Investment Gru reported 68,084 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $358.65M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Products -3% after earnings miss, downside Q2 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Products And Chemicals: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Aristocrat Performance: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Liquidity Good Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Rech And Management has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,050 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Llc accumulated 99,547 shares. 3,009 are held by Carnegie Asset Management Lc. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 3,620 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 0.37% or 6,721 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust owns 1.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 87,342 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 534 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pitcairn holds 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,896 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 14,341 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested in 0.02% or 780 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,092 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 6,622 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.