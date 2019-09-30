As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Water Island Capital Has Decreased by $1.11 Million Its Stake; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96M, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $547.78. About 125,749 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 12,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 16,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $221.11. About 247,820 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,195 for 6847.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillhouse Mngmt has invested 0.64% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. New York-based State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 702 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.53% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,479 shares. Aviva Public Limited has 15,172 shares. Fisher Asset Limited owns 1,729 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 13,294 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Inc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Bender Robert & has 5.16% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Limited owns 68,100 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.21% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 532 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.14 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 9,271 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hanseatic Inc stated it has 1,472 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,466 shares. Claar Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 90,000 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 119,959 shares. Cape Ann Retail Bank stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 62,217 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Ghp Investment has 0.45% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 16,245 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel stated it has 37,029 shares. 2,050 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc.