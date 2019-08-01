As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Scharf Investments Has Increased Position by $15.67 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 295,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 5.49M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $228.97. About 479,159 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.89 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tpg Gp (Sbs) Advisors holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 588,526 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.1% or 4,328 shares. Fenimore Asset Management invested 2.9% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Calamos Advsrs holds 321,877 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.07% or 411,907 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 52,966 shares. Monetary Group Inc reported 400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.11% or 3,815 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 4,255 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.28% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 394,383 shares. Hengehold Management Limited Liability invested 0.62% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated accumulated 93,592 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Savings Bank Of Mellon invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Idaho-based Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $131.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 306,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security Incorporated accumulated 31,175 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And reported 6,227 shares. Atria Invests Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 171,723 are owned by Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.40 million shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited holds 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,627 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Synovus Fincl has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reliant Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 1.77% or 41,970 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 43,964 shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 83,693 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.86% or 174,105 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0.72% or 23,495 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 25,189 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.