As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $450,870; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Orleans Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.14 Million

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by 114.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 21,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 18,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.31. About 1.01M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com has 6,522 shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 7,508 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Liberty Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,045 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 10.18M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa has invested 0.27% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma accumulated 2,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 367,009 shares. Kcm Inv Lc owns 0.65% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 52,922 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,952 shares. Brookfield Asset Management owns 21,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2.75M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 5,056 shares. Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 475 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 473,659 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Air Products And Chemicals’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Heat Check – Seeking Alpha” published on January 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 18.45 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 421,596 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 6.25M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Letko Brosseau & Assocs, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 2.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,151 shares. Cubic Asset Lc has 38,278 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 80,452 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated has 70,150 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Longer Investments Inc has invested 3.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 69,820 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd has invested 2.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 13.86M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet Security Fabric Products to Protect Nubank’s Network – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.