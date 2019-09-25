As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed by $7.66 Million Its Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 33,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 102,244 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15 million, down from 136,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 866,908 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $272.47. About 3.35M shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Firsthand Management Incorporated reported 20,000 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,461 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 17,747 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Group Inc accumulated 3,867 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.56% or 5,065 shares in its portfolio. Motco owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,884 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 0.67% or 26,678 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,300 shares. Rockland Tru Co invested in 0.09% or 2,965 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Co invested in 0.7% or 28,212 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.16% or 384,986 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Hilltop Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.61M shares or 6.59% of the stock. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp owns 58 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,725 shares to 66,874 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.06 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 983 were accumulated by Counselors Incorporated. Glenmede Trust Na reported 128,552 shares. 16,100 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,059 shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 441 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.02% or 46,216 shares. Essex Financial Inc reported 2,374 shares. Compton Cap Ri has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.12% or 21,199 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Franklin Resource Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Horizon Invs Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,559 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 1,466 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Co accumulated 21,903 shares or 1.01% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.