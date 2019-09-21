As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Freshford Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Apis Capital Advisors Position in Intelligent Sys New (INS) Increased by $9.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 127,893 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22M, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 1.11M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 92,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 0.95% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware holds 25,040 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Provise Grp Limited Liability owns 2,363 shares. Cambridge Trust Communications has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation holds 0.03% or 12,913 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.6% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,145 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc owns 51,558 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.19% or 1,801 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 25,908 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.04 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Resource Fund Incorporated reported 2.35% stake. Mai Management invested in 6,629 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

