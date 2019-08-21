As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Valuation Rose, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut Stake by $95.48 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.24M, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.42. About 356,535 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34 million, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.13. About 1.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.49 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,081 shares to 56,649 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $611.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).