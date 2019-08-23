As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Farmers Trust Co Has Increased by $412,110 Its Position; Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Wayfair (W) as Stock Value Declined

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 775,024 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 15,180 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 13,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $223.28. About 178,992 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 19,084 shares to 21,348 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0% or 2,157 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 906 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Advisors Asset holds 10,529 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.04M shares. British Columbia Investment has invested 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 9,419 shares. 3,370 were accumulated by Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Co. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 640 shares. The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Advisory Incorporated stated it has 1,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 456,742 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Hrt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 5,587 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,696 shares to 69,941 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 6,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,693 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason has 9,914 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa reported 3,208 shares. 149,481 are held by Dearborn Prtn Limited Company. Private Trust Na holds 0.56% or 14,046 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Oakbrook Investments Ltd reported 6,522 shares. Massachusetts-based Opus Mngmt has invested 1.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ftb stated it has 320 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). North Mgmt Corp owns 5,764 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc has 0.48% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wisconsin-based Legacy Private has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.05% or 2,566 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 18,439 shares or 0.08% of the stock.