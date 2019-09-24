As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Stake by $3.19 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Charter Trust Company Has Cut Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 14,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 251,847 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.01M, down from 265,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 383,967 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 71,584 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, down from 74,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 1.14M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,324 shares to 56,662 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 95,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.04 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

31,125 were reported by Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.12 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11,093 shares to 25,069 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Incorporated (NYSE:VTR).

1,536 are owned by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.