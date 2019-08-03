As Air Lease Corp. (AL) Stock Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Ternium (TX) Valuation Declined, Westwood Global Investments Raised Its Holding

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 499,054 shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 183,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 883,182 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34 billion, up from 699,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ternium S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 156,768 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.04% stake. 11,900 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bankshares Of. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 136,133 shares. North Star Investment Corporation holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Provident Inv Mngmt has 5.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 910,213 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,112 shares. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.27% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 1.46% or 583,510 shares. Petrus Trust Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 9,286 shares. Southport Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gp Inc holds 1,743 shares. Tegean Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 327,500 shares or 7.65% of their US portfolio.