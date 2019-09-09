As Air Lease Corp. (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Wms Partners Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $315,848 as Stock Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 183,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 883,182 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34 billion, up from 699,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 328,696 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $122.11. About 3.29M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Another recent and important The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.