As Air Lease Class A (AL) Market Value Rose, Capital Counsel Has Upped Stake by $3.12 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Position Raised by Hanseatic Management Services Inc

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 117.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 20,359 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (AL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 91,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 583,510 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 491,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 742,209 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 107,454 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has 37,883 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,275 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Ny has 1.46% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.35M shares. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 0.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Petrus Co Lta holds 0.06% or 9,286 shares. The New York-based Bamco has invested 0.27% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 564 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 3,296 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Charles Schwab Management owns 826,807 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.49% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.