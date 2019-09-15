As Air Lease Cl A (AL) Valuation Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Lowered Position by $487,818; Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Automatic Data Process Com (ADP)

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 11,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 17,853 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 29,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 779,894 shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Process Com (ADP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 2,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 30,661 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, up from 28,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Process Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability has 6.65% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 745,950 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited holds 0.26% or 12,162 shares. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 5.06 million shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,537 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 0.13% or 72,430 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 17,853 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 243,600 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Com has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Baker Ellis Asset Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Needham Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 157,000 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Raymond James Service Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 48,695 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc has 132,176 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,707 shares to 389,027 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) by 26,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76M for 8.15 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Corp has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,337 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Burney holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 20,517 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,735 shares. Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated holds 1.13% or 16,215 shares. Suncoast Equity Management owns 3,970 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 98,945 shares. Prentiss Smith And Co stated it has 5,696 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma invested in 5,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westwood Group reported 5,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 50,567 were reported by Covington Capital. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 415,177 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,010 shares to 113,970 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 80,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,300 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

