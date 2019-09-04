As Air Lease Cl A (AL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Reinhart Partners Increased Its Position; As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Declined, Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 66.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 16,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 8,009 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180,000, down from 24,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 50,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 149,445 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 99,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 761,650 shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 282,680 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mgmt Group. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 583,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 418,217 shares. Towle Com stated it has 3.06% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 415,717 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company reported 305,722 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 7,470 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 33,211 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 312,384 shares. James accumulated 31,738 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 26,611 shares stake. Vanguard Gru reported 22.95M shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Fdx Advsr owns 12,598 shares.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $138.39 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,510 shares to 6,379 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 62,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 13,869 shares to 510,473 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,374 shares, and cut its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF).

