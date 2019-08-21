As Air Lease Cl A (AL) Share Value Rose, Holder Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed by $365,500 Its Position; Vantage Investment Partners Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $1.68 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $213.29. About 11.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 116,637 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 100,000 shares to 987,068 shares, valued at $61.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,800 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,462 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp reported 15,207 shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 1.9% or 89,036 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 271,189 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.67% or 13,446 shares. Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,826 shares. Moreover, Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,117 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayez Sarofim And invested 4.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Overbrook Mngmt holds 1.49% or 36,426 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sei Investments has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Force Capital Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests, a Washington-based fund reported 16,840 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.18% or 2.12M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 6,524 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp accumulated 37,883 shares. Cap Mngmt Va has invested 1.25% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Raymond James Associate accumulated 463,551 shares. Ci Invs reported 2.05M shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking reported 68,750 shares stake. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp reported 136,133 shares stake. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 5,909 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 1,493 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 153,615 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aperio Group Ltd accumulated 337,276 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc accumulated 11,445 shares or 0% of the stock.