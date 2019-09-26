As Air Lease Cl A (AL) Market Value Rose, Holder Whittier Trust Co Trimmed by $487,818 Its Position; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Cambridge Advisors Decreased Holding

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 11,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 17,853 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 29,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 449,615 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 18,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578,000, down from 29,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 13.13M shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Lease Corp.: A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Neos – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Deserves Its Due – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,106 shares to 396,655 shares, valued at $78.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) by 26,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76 million for 7.85 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Covington Mgmt holds 0% or 300 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,059 shares. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.23 million shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,506 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 83,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management owns 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 94,460 shares. Fdx has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Lateef Inv Lp stated it has 2.77% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T Securities Limited has 10,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability holds 4,030 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.02% stake. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Massachusetts Finance Services Ma owns 21.26 million shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 206,412 shares stake. Magnetar Financial Ltd reported 4,833 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc has 677 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested in 2.44 million shares or 1.55% of the stock. 9,308 were accumulated by Mengis Capital. Great Lakes Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Captrust reported 115,232 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Ltd stated it has 22.24M shares or 6.14% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 101,488 shares.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,411 shares to 117,819 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oracle Cloud the Right Accessory to Support Kendra Scott’s Growth – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.