As Air Lease (AL) Valuation Rose, Lazard Asset Management Increased Stake; Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by $5.23 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 79,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 264,336 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.51 million, down from 343,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 941,076 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 34,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 388,518 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06M, up from 354,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 100,236 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,762 are held by D E Shaw & Comm. State Street holds 0.02% or 4.55 million shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,035 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 6.66M shares. 316 are owned by Finance Architects Inc. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 440,421 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 0.02% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Ing Groep Nv has 0.18% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com invested in 100,211 shares. 1.39M are held by Ameriprise Financial. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 544,519 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management invested in 65 shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 65,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 19,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasa (NYSE:JLL) by 12,813 shares to 56,861 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Electri (NASDAQ:LECO) by 14,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

