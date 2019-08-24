As Air Lease (AL) Valuation Rose, Holder Southport Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $343.49 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Smart Portfolios Has Upped Position by $529,736

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.74% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,991 shares. The New York-based Basswood Management Limited Company has invested 2.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP reported 80,784 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Liability Com owns 603,890 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 0.5% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cannell Peter B Incorporated has invested 1.86% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Janney Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Principal Group Inc Inc accumulated 8,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.01% or 16,031 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sageworth Tru Company invested in 766 shares or 0% of the stock. Aldebaran Financial reported 45,800 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc has invested 1.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Element Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,304 shares. Hightower Tru Lta holds 2.59% or 431,211 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Roundview invested in 0.5% or 45,081 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 27,978 shares. 14,283 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. 225,908 are held by Moors Cabot. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 59,617 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Orleans Capital Corporation La holds 16,626 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt holds 106,905 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Co holds 19,117 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 358,948 shares. Hendershot Investments, Virginia-based fund reported 5,865 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.