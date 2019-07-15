As Air Lease (AL) Valuation Rose, Barton Investment Management Upped by $1.17 Million Its Position; As Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47 million, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.15 million shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 644,587 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,359 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 48,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). New York-based National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Stifel Fincl owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 20,260 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 444,664 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 27,910 shares or 0% of the stock. 750,000 are held by Dorsal Mngmt Ltd Co. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 183,491 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 22,625 were accumulated by Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Limited Company. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp owns 2,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares to 32,915 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (NYSE:LFC) by 38,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,523 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Copper Rock Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.98% or 397,391 shares. Petrus Co Lta has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1.29M shares. 1,081 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru. Charles Schwab Invest reported 826,807 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 36,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,628 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 42,950 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.42% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Street holds 1.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Graybill Bartz Assoc stated it has 132,196 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 17,956 shares.