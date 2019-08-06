As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Tegean Capital Management Upped by $4.34 Million Its Position; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Baupost Group Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 1.44M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 127,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 327,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 387,749 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 250 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 456,526 are owned by D E Shaw. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 0.46% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Morgan Stanley reported 428,628 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 4,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 879 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com holds 69,822 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. King Street Cap Management Limited Partnership has 120,000 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Invesco invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cambrian Cap Lp invested in 16,724 shares. Sit Invest Assocs Inc owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,310 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 5.99 million shares to 8.54M shares, valued at $406.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).