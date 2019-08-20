As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Smead Capital Management Increases Holding in Lennar (LEN)

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 41,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,405 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 91,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 108,371 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 901,799 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,121 shares to 39,014 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,227 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to EVA Air – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com holds 0.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 875,741 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 11,900 shares stake. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd holds 0.12% or 36,275 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 83,400 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 3,296 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.01% stake. Sageworth reported 766 shares. Paloma Prtnrs owns 16,031 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 13,640 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability has 603,890 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com accumulated 136,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston invested in 6.45 million shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 589,522 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 478,371 shares. Da Davidson & holds 4,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcf Llc owns 9,526 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 2,600 shares. Smead Management reported 1.54 million shares stake. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 273,325 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Ltd reported 28,312 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prescott Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,393 shares. 7,415 are owned by First Republic Investment Management. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 227,844 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 5,512 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 67,208 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $110.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,209 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).