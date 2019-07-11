As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Nfc Investments Boosted Position by $597,550; Marsico Capital Management Upped Stake in Dominos Pizza (DPZ)

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 513,904 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,463 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, up from 60,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $275.35. About 731,591 shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 211,211 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $164.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 107,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,202 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj reported 11,225 shares. Ftb reported 124 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 43,500 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.13% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Incline Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.45% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Co Natl Bank holds 1,443 shares. Pension holds 0.06% or 58,038 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 242 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Ltd Co holds 0.8% or 152,386 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Century Cos has 0.08% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Eaton Vance Management holds 6,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Korea Corporation owns 8,400 shares.

