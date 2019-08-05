As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Needham Investment Management Has Raised by $1.12 Million Its Holding; Springbok Capital Management Decreased Alaska Air Group (Call) (ALK) Stake by $1.51 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (Call) (ALK) by 67.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 295,779 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 374,294 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.46 million for 6.55 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise accumulated 692,468 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 887,062 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 136,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% or 168 shares. New York-based American has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 60,050 were reported by Macquarie Ltd. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 0% or 345 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies has invested 0.06% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Fincl Engines Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Logan Mngmt Inc owns 21,939 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 25,965 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 154,371 shares. 15,044 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Company. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Raymond James Na holds 7,833 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS) by 5,400 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 56,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1.20M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 27,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 43,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.02% or 8,176 shares in its portfolio. Tegean Mgmt owns 327,500 shares. 76,940 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 31,441 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,275 shares. Cambiar Limited Co accumulated 138,843 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citadel Advisors Limited Com owns 892,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 740 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 101,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).