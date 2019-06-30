As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Lsv Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $306,000; Holder Albion Financial Group Has Upped Dominion Energy (D) Stake

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 6.01 million shares traded or 61.34% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 586,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13M, down from 595,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 1.01M shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02 million for 7.66 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 64,500 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $135.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 338,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,400 shares, and has risen its stake in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 0% or 14,251 shares. Southport Management Limited Liability stated it has 20,343 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 48,046 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 6,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 11,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer reported 122,726 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 19,856 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 4.46 million shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 120,227 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,170 shares. Destination Wealth reported 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0% or 36,900 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 186,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 54,279 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.51% or 36,144 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company invested in 7,101 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 4,770 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. Iberiabank has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 270,747 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 34,334 are owned by Ls Advsr Limited Liability. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,393 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 135,900 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 1,373 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,200 shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 695,759 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).