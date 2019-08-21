As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Increased Holding by $1.32 Million; Charter Communication (CHTR) Holder Selkirk Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.83 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 22,415 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $389.86. About 133,986 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 18/04/2018 – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT – NEW SWAP INCREASES REIT’S OVERALL PRO-FORMA HEDGING POSITION TO 75% AND WILL NOT IMPACT REIT’S FY18 EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CFO CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – DSP: WEIC Charter and District Collaboration Committee (Updated); 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Mon, 4/23/2018, 6:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 24/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S GAZPROM SAYS ITS BOARD AGREES TO SELL MUBADALA PETROLEUM 44 PCT IN GAZPROM NEFT-VOSTOK’S CHARTER CAPITAL FOR AT LEAST $271 MLN; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER OFFERS SR SECURED NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: Advisory Group to the Commissioner of Internal Revenue; Charter Renewal

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets Corp holds 106,374 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 27,200 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Llc stated it has 12,368 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 56.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.