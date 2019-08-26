As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Boston Family Office Has Decreased Its Position by $2.67 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Increases Stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 4.50 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SEES BRAZIL RECOVERY STILL FRAGILE

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 78,627 shares as the company's stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 58,307 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 136,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 291,652 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,175 shares to 71,445 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 11,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).