As Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Position by $6.69 Million; Corvex Management LP Has Cut Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $69.42 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 1.06M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 196,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.41M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 923,771 shares traded or 14.77% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 372,898 shares to 715,045 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 108,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).