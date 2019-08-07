As Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose, Provident Investment Management Raised Position by $2.94 Million; Carret Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $518,128 as Stock Value Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 60,393 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 65,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 86,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 910,213 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27 million, up from 823,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 572,956 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL)

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Charles Schwab Invest reported 826,807 shares. The New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 107,454 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 1.21M shares. Boston Prns invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Gagnon Advisors Ltd Com reported 5.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Street Corp stated it has 1.34M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 48,046 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 132,930 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Denali Advsrs Ltd Company owns 82,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 354,174 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl, Illinois-based fund reported 782,433 shares. Natixis holds 0.89% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Llc reported 0.53% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 5.54M shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 3,061 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Group stated it has 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aqr Mngmt owns 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6.07M shares. Becker Capital Management holds 364,118 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. 6,500 are held by Paw Corporation. Inv Advisors Ltd reported 149,709 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Georgia-based Narwhal Capital has invested 1.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 3.85% or 55,094 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 22,520 shares.

