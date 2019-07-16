As Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose, Nfc Investments Boosted Its Stake by $597,550; As General American Investors (GAM) Share Value Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped Holding by $499,092

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.29M shares traded or 51.32% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 57,775 shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Co owns 4,000 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Raymond James Tru Na owns 6,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 13,800 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11.08% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 711,838 shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 23,661 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 108,405 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Round Table Lc owns 0.08% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,980 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 0.01% or 11,575 shares. Kistler holds 0.06% or 4,599 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc owns 37,920 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

