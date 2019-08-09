As Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Selz Capital Has Decreased Holding by $1.36 Million; As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Rose, Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 718,764 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The hedge fund held 51,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 137,605 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 26,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Assetmark invested in 564 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 17,956 shares. Btr Mngmt holds 235,446 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cambiar Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 6,948 shares. 2.05M are held by Ci. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 382,408 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 45,800 were accumulated by Aldebaran Finance. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. M&T Bankshares owns 6,471 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,900 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 76,940 shares.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 45.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $87,740 activity.

