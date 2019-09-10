As Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Increased Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 54,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 749,226 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

