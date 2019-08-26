As Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose, Ejf Capital Increased by $499,766 Its Stake; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Aldebaran Financial Lifted Position

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 169,350 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 608,966 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 38,247 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 124,800 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 6,000 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kbc Nv stated it has 55,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street Corp has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Stifel has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 76,631 shares. Navellier And Assocs Incorporated holds 0.06% or 6,848 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 3.77 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 618,258 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,614 shares stake. Mackay Shields Lc owns 265,712 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 3,824 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 352 shares in its portfolio.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares to 19,375 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 302,539 shares to 229,663 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

