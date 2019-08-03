As Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose, Ejf Capital Boosted Holding; Shareholder Reik & Co Has Upped Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Position

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 77,723 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 132,676 shares to 608,157 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 133,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 48,546 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Northern Trust holds 1.29M shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 25,298 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.01% or 17,303 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Graybill Bartz And Associate Limited holds 132,196 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Co, Kansas-based fund reported 119 shares. Pnc Services Gru stated it has 9,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Williams Jones Associates Lc has invested 0.29% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cap Interest Investors has 3.63M shares.

More notable recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.