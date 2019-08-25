As Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Ward Ferry Management LTD Increased Position in Yy (YY)

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 129,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 993,210 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 603,890 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 18,128 shares. 875,741 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability. Fmr accumulated 1.35 million shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl invested in 22,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 858,040 were reported by Cooke And Bieler Lp. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 2.12M shares. Millennium Mngmt owns 72,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alyeska Gp Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 20,194 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 0.03% or 7,100 shares. Shufro Rose And Comm Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mcf Limited Company owns 74 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake.