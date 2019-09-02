As Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Raised Stake; Central Securities Cut Its Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $2.80 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 418,981 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 692,244 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,768 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Sageworth Tru Company invested in 766 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Reinhart Prtn invested in 0.48% or 149,445 shares. 5,367 are owned by Glenmede Trust Communications Na. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 9.13 million shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 7,100 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 567,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hahn Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 883,182 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 13,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 0.32% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,200 shares. 1.44 million are owned by Sterling Cap Management Lc.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.