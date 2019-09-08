As Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose, Gagnon Securities Raised Position; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Bce (BCE) as Stock Value Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 742,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 732,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 668,098 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 107,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 91,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 527,250 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,111 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,222 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 377,650 are owned by Nfc Invs Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 6,948 shares. Petrus Tru Comm Lta has 0.06% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Beach Invest Mgmt Llc holds 11,991 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 4.44 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Destination Wealth owns 304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 1.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 66,390 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Metropolitan Life Insur Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 3,296 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parnassus Invests Ca owns 621,213 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 564 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com reported 11,502 shares stake.